Toddler swept away in Manair river near Telangana's Sircilla town during Durga idol immersion

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: A 4-year-old girl was washed away in the waters of Manair river on the outskirts of Sircilla town on Monday. The girl, Kandula Sriveni, had gone to the river along with her family to immerse a Durga idol.

During the immersion, the girl fell into the water and was washed away by the currents. The incident occurred at around 3.30 pm. Though the police rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation, it was in vain.

Man drowns in tank

A flower vendor drowned in a tank during the immersion of a Durga idol at Medchal on the city outskirts. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Shakthi Deepak. According to the police, Deepak had gone to the Medchal Pedda Cheruvu along with his friends for the immersion of a idol. In the process, he accidentally fell into the tank and drowned. Medchal police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Three injured during immersion

Three persons received injuries due to electric shock while they were on their way to immerse a Durga idol in a tank at Mosra village in Nizamabad on Monday. According to Varni Police Sub Inspector (SI) G Anil Reddy, the decorated iron wires of their vehicle came into contact with low-lying electrical wires near PACS.

The trio received electric shock as a result. Two of them, Ravaindar and Naresh, were shifted to Bodhan Government Hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be stable. The third person recovered shortly after first aid treatment, said the police.

