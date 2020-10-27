STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS government harassing its opponent in Telangana: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

Kishan said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired with State BJP functionaries regarding the incident. 

Published: 27th October 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of harassing a political opponent before the Dubbaka byelection that is scheduled for November 3, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the party will complain to the State and Central Election Commission. Kishan said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired with State BJP functionaries regarding the incident. 

He took stock of the turn of events, regarding the police claims of Rs 18.67 lakh cash being seized from the house of a relative of Raghunandan Rao, protests by BJP leaders and arrests that followed. Kishan reached Siddipet by night and went to the houses of two relatives of Raghunandan Rao where the police conducted searches and consoled the family members. 

Speaking to the media in Siddipet, he said, "The police behaved without showing any respect to the women including Raghunandan Rao’s wife. It is not correct to harass a contestant."

He added, "The TRS government is resorting to abuse of power in an unprecedented manner. Nothing is permanent in democracy. Even Indira Gandhi and NTR were defeated in elections."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Dubbaka byelection TRS M Raghunandan Rao
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp