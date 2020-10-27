TRS government harassing its opponent in Telangana: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of harassing a political opponent before the Dubbaka byelection that is scheduled for November 3, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the party will complain to the State and Central Election Commission. Kishan said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired with State BJP functionaries regarding the incident.

He took stock of the turn of events, regarding the police claims of Rs 18.67 lakh cash being seized from the house of a relative of Raghunandan Rao, protests by BJP leaders and arrests that followed. Kishan reached Siddipet by night and went to the houses of two relatives of Raghunandan Rao where the police conducted searches and consoled the family members.

Speaking to the media in Siddipet, he said, "The police behaved without showing any respect to the women including Raghunandan Rao’s wife. It is not correct to harass a contestant."

He added, "The TRS government is resorting to abuse of power in an unprecedented manner. Nothing is permanent in democracy. Even Indira Gandhi and NTR were defeated in elections."