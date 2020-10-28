STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agri sector’s contribution to GSDP grows threefold

The  contribution of the agriculture sector to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased almost threefold in 2019-20, when compared to that in 2011-12. 

Published: 28th October 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  contribution of the agriculture sector to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased almost threefold in 2019-20, when compared to that in 2011-12. As per the advanced estimates of 2019-20, the agri sector’s contribution to the GSDP amounted to Rs 1,35,109 crore. This is expected to increase further in 2020-21. It is important to note that the sector’s contribution from Telangana region in the combined Andhra Pradesh State was just Rs 54,615 crore in 2011-12. 

In 2015-16, the agriculture sector’s contribution to the GSDP was Rs 75,707 crore. It was Rs 88,979 crore in 2016-17, Rs 1,02,044 crore in 2017-18, and Rs 1,13,223 in 2018-19, according to the Telangana State Statistical Abstract-2020, which was released by State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday. Of the total contribution of Rs 1,62,384 crore by the primary sector, agriculture alone chipped in Rs 1,35,109 crore in 2019-20. 

The highest contributor to the GSDP was Rangareddy district. In Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP), Rangareddy stood first with a contribution of Rs 1,73,143 crore, while Hyderabad came second with Rs 1,67,231 crore. Medchal-Malkajgiri was in third place with Rs 66,156 crore. Mulugu was the lowest contributor with Rs 5,934 crore. 

The total GSDP is Rs 8,61,031 crore, according to the first revised estimates for the year 2018-19.When compared to the other States, Telangana stood first in the country as far as the growth of GSDP is concerned. Take for instance, the average growth rate of various States’ GSDP from 2015-16 to 2018-19. Telangana topped the list of big States with 14.2 per cent growth rate. Madhya Pradesh came second with 14 per cent growth in GSDP. 
 

