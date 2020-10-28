BJP seeks CBI probe into cases against cadre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Levelling serious allegations of harassment of its Dubbaka candidate Raghunandhan Rao, his relatives and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission of India demanding the suspension of Siddipet CP Joel Davis and the transfer of all “erring” officials.

Alleging that police have registered false cases against party workers, the BJP demanded a CBI investigation into the cases registered at the Siddipet One Town police station with crime no 436, 437, and 438. The party leaders also alleged that attempts were made to kill party State president Bandi Sanjay.

They alleged that the cops, on Tuesday, attacked the party activists brutally, demanding them to give a confessional statement that they took money away from the police. They also requested the ECI to deploy Central forces in Dubbaka as the police and revenue officials are in support of TRS.