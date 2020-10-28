Cash haul puts BJP workers on the offensive in Dubbaka bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dubbaka byelection politics are now red hot. Heat waves have started spreading across the State. On Tuesday, the BJP activists, took to streets, demanding action against Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP) and officials who were involved in the raids that were carried out at the residences of BJP contestant Raghunandhan Rao’s relatives on Monday. The protesters burnt the effigies of the TRS party and that of the Chief Minister.

BJP cadre burn an effigy of KCR in Karimnagar;

Even though Siddipet CP Joel Davis released a video clip of the seizure of cash inside the residence of Anjan Rao, Raghunandan Rao’s relative, the BJP alleged that the videos were doctored, since they were released a day after the incident. The BJP held protest rallies, rasta rokos and burnt the effigies of the TRS and the CM at various district, mandal and town headquarters.

They said BJP’s victory in Dubbaka would be the beginning of the end of TRS, which would be complete in the State in 2023. In the wake of this, several senior BJP leaders were placed under house arrest as a preventive measure. BJP workers protested at Pragathi Bhavan, the DGP’s office in Hyderabad, and in different parts of the State, alleging police highhandedness in Siddipet on Monday and also the use of brutal force against their president Bandi Sanjay.

After Monday’s incident, scores of party workers protested at Paradise X-roads, leading to a traffic jam for some time. They were detained by cops. MLC N Ramachandra Rao was placed under house arrest at his Tarnaka residence. BJP vice-president G Manohar Reddy too was confined to his home. Anticipating protests, security at Pragathi Bhavan was beefed up and roads leading to it were also barricaded.

KCR is the mastermind behind this chaos: Aruna

Speaking to the media, BJP vice-president DK Aruna said: “If the police had the videos already, then why didn’t they release them yesterday itself? I have a strong suspicion that the videos were doctored.” She further said that TRS is resorting to “malevolent practices” out of fear that it might not be able to retain its seat in Dubbaka.

Alleging that the raids were held at the behest of the CM, Aruna said: “It’s all happening as per the directions of the CM. While Harish is leading from the front, KCR is directing the scene from behind.” She also said that TRS men are threatening people of Dubbaka by saying that they won’t provide the benefits of government welfare schemes if they vote for BJP.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay being shifted

to a hospital after his health deteriorated due to

hunger strike | s Senbagapandiyan

Case against 27 persons: CP

Meanwhile, the Siddipet CP said a case has been registered against 27 people for obstructing the police from discharging their duties and wresting away money from the hands of the police at Lecturers’ Colony on Monday.

He said that based on the inputs, searches were conducted at the residences of Ram Gopal Rao, Jeetender Rao and municipal chairman K Rajanarsu. Notices were issued to them beforehand, he said and added that according to the owner of the house, Raghunandan Rao hid `18.65 lakh in Jitender Rao’s house to lure voters. The executive magistrate was also present during the inquiry, the CP mentioned.

He also said the money that they seized from Jeetender Rao was taken away forcibly by the BJP activists. Of the booked 27 persons, five have been identified — R Vinith, Y Suresh, G Sudha Reddy, G Amarendar Reddy and R Vamshi. It was because Bandi tried to enter the district, he was taken into custody and sent back to Karimnagar. CP said signatures have been collected from the witnesses and everything was done in the presence of Jeetender and Surabhi. Searches were conducted at four places and money was seized from one place. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Karimnagar as Bandi had been on a fast since Monday midnight. Meanwhile, tension peaked when cadre identified plainclothesmen, wearing saffron masks, moving around in the ground. They tried to apprehend one of them, but cops intervened and send him away.

Bandi hospitalised

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay, who was observing Deeksha, fainted when his blood sugar levels went down, as a result of which the parliamentarian was admitted to a hospital. He was later shifted to a corporate hospital in Karimnagar. Since Bandi has a cardiac problem too, the police decided he should be in hospital under the care of the doctors. Meanwhile, BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind blasted the cops who arrived at his residence to put him under house arrest on Tuesday. Aravind also asked the officials to show the copy of the house-arrest order.