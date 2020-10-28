Congress demands deployment of Central forces

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the incidents of money seizure in Siddipet, the TPCC has requested the ECI to deploy Central forces in the constituency to stop the use of money to lure voters.

In a letter undersigned by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Marri Shashidhar Reddy, the Congress party alleged that the Rs 18.67 lakh was seized from the house of Raghunandhan Rao’s father-inlaw.

They also alleged that Kishan Reddy went to Siddipet to cover things up. “Now the least that EC can do is to direct the officials concerned to book cases against those who are indulging in bribery and corrupttion and immediate deployment of Central forces,” Congress said.