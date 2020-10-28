Control room to be set up for Dharani portal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A State-level control room will be set up to address the technical issues of Dharani portal, which will be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on October 29 in Mudu Chintalapalli village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Addressing a training programme for staff of the Revenue Department on Dharani portal, here on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary instructed the revenue officials to extend hassle free registration and mutation services through Dharani portal to the citizens. He appealed to the revenue staff to live up to the expectations.