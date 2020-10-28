STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Degree and engg colleges may reopen after Diwali

Move subject to Covid-19 situation in State, says TSCHE chairman

Published: 28th October 2020 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All degree and engineering colleges across Telangana are likely to re-open after Diwali (November 14), according to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). “The move is subject to the Covid-19 situation in the State. If cases remain low, we will reopen the colleges after Diwali. Nonetheless, online classes will continue in case the second wave of infection emerges after the festival season, as predicted by scientists,” said TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy.

Currently, universities across the State are conducting end semester exams for second and third-year degree students, as well as for second, third and fourth-year undergraduate engineering students. However, the academic year for freshmen has not yet begun. “We will begin the new academic year from December 1 this year as suggested by the All India Council of Technical Education,” said Papi Reddy. “Since nearly a semester has been lost, we are considering a single semester instead of two for the academic year 2020-21. But the decision has not been finalised yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, both the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Directorate of School Education Department (DSE) prepared reports on how schools and junior colleges can function while maintaining social distancing. Schools and junior colleges, are likely to re-open from November first week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp