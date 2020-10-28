Degree and engg colleges may reopen after Diwali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All degree and engineering colleges across Telangana are likely to re-open after Diwali (November 14), according to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). “The move is subject to the Covid-19 situation in the State. If cases remain low, we will reopen the colleges after Diwali. Nonetheless, online classes will continue in case the second wave of infection emerges after the festival season, as predicted by scientists,” said TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy.

Currently, universities across the State are conducting end semester exams for second and third-year degree students, as well as for second, third and fourth-year undergraduate engineering students. However, the academic year for freshmen has not yet begun. “We will begin the new academic year from December 1 this year as suggested by the All India Council of Technical Education,” said Papi Reddy. “Since nearly a semester has been lost, we are considering a single semester instead of two for the academic year 2020-21. But the decision has not been finalised yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, both the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Directorate of School Education Department (DSE) prepared reports on how schools and junior colleges can function while maintaining social distancing. Schools and junior colleges, are likely to re-open from November first week.