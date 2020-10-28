Dentist kidnapped from Hyderabad rescued in Andhra Pradesh, within 24 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within 24 hours of getting kidnapped from his dental clinic in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Dr Hussain was rescued on Wednesday early morning by Andhra Pradesh police in Ananthapuram district.

Based on a tip-off by Telangana police, their counterparts managed to intercept the vehicle in which the kidnappers were travelling to Bengaluru. A couple of men present in the vehicle were caught while a few others managed to escape.

The AP police will hand over the victim, suffered mild injuries due to assault, to the Telangana force.

Interestingly, the kidnappers had demanded Dr Hussain's family a ransom of Rs 10 crore in the form of Bitcoins.

According to police, the kidnappers got into Dr Hussain's dental clinic in Kismatpur under Rajendranagar police limits posing as patients. Minutes after entering his room, they kidnapped the dentist around 1 pm, forced him into his own four-wheeler and drove away.

Later, four more accused joined the gang and the vehicle proceeded towards the Bengaluru Highway. In the meantime, Rajendranagar police received information about the incident, tracked the vehicle and alerted the AP police.

Personnel posted in checkpoints in Ananthapuram were quickly alerted who checked every vehicle and later rescued Dr Hussain. In a video recorded after his rescue, the dentist said that around five burqa-clad persons kidnapped him from his clinic at around 1 pm on Tuesday.

"They knew that I live in Prestige Royal Woods In Kismatpur. They took my vehicle's key that was kept on the table. I tried to resist and screamed twice as well but there was no one around. They forced me in to my own vehicle and took me away.

"Later, they changed the vehicle. They took me in an auto and kept me in a room for a while where they provided me water and spoke properly. Then they again put me in a four-wheeler and took me away. I could not see my watch but it must have been around 2 am then," Dr Hussain said.

The dentist's face was completely covered and his hands were tied when he was rescued. Dr Hussain also runs a real estate business and well off.

