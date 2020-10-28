Four burqa-clad men kidnap dentist, cops launch hunt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four burqa-clad men abducted a dentist Bhejaat Hussain at Himayatsagar on Tuesday. Following this, the kidnappers reportedly made ransom calls to Hussain’s family. Cyberabad police formed 10 special teams to trace the victim and nab the kidnappers. According to police, Hussain, 57, is a resident of Bandlaguda and works for a private hospital. He also runs a clinic in an apartment at Himayatsagar. Some construction works have been taken up at this place.

On Tuesday afternoon, after completing his work, he came to the clinic, to check the status of the construction work. Meanwhile, four burqa clad men arrived at the place and abducted Hussain. They reportedly drove away along with him in Hussain’s car. The workers at the spot, alerted the family, who in turn informed police. Rajendranagar police have registered a case and swung into action.