Immersion of Durga idols leaves behind garbage trail

 In spite of pandemic and pollution guidelines, the nine-day Dasara festivities have left city lakes polluted yet again.

A GHMC worker fishes out a Durga idol from Hussainsagar, which was immersed in the lake by some devotees on the occasion of Dasara, on Tuesday. As per officials, around 1,600 idols from across the cit

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In spite of pandemic and pollution guidelines, the nine-day Dasara festivities have left city lakes polluted yet again. While heaps of garbage marred Necklace Road on Tuesday, the Hussainsagar choked on debris after more than 1,600 idols from across the city made their way to the lake. The guidelines formulated by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards went largely unheeded during the festival, with devotees immersing Plaster Of Paris (POP) idols and puja waste directly into the lakes.

This year, more than 120 metric tonnes of debris was dredged from the Hussainsagar after the immersion of idols.  Surprisingly, the amount of debris and garbage collected this year was higher than that of the previous year, according to the GHMC. “It appears that citizens were compensating for the subdued Ganesh festival by immersing so many idols.

The process continued till Tuesday afternoon, subsequently, giving rise to more garbage and debris. There has been a 30 to 40 per cent increase in waste collection,” said a GHMC official.  Officials heading the cleaning drive at Hussainsagar claimed it was impossible to segregate bio-degradable waste, including flowers and cloth, from the non-biodegradable ones, as most devotees dump it all together. “There is very little awareness among people.

They don’t understand what they are doing to the lake and how difficult it is to clean it,” said another official, on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, GHMC (Khairatabad) assistant medical officer Dr Bhargav Narayana said the segregation of waste would be done once the entire garbage was transported to Jawahar Nagar dumpyard. “Sanitation work is underway on Necklace Road. Over 600 workers are at it. It will be done by Tuesday night,” he said. 

Killing it softly
Hussainsagar’s state has consistently gotten worse after idol immersions over the years. Environmentalists and river experts have been campaigning against idol immersions for over a decade now. Judicial interventions in the past, however, have not yielded desired results

Comments

