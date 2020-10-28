In a first, TS gets detailed irrigation inventory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has prepared an inventory of all its properties across Telangana and completed the mammoth task in just six months. The irrigation inventory, which includes dams, barrages, tanks, canals, pump houses, electric sub-stations, regulators, land, vehicles, furniture, camp colonies and guest houses, among others, would be upgraded every year on May 31, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

At a one-day workshop held on Tuesday in Hyderabad, WRD Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar lauded the efforts of the officials, who along with those of the Revenue Department, prepared the inventory. “What the department could not achieve in 50 years, has been done in just six months,” he said.

All details of the WRD’s properties are now available on the project monitoring system (PMS). Rajat Kumar said the inventory would be useful for the successful reorganisation of the department which would be conducted shortly. He suggested three types of auditing -- security, quality and functionality.

Godavari Basin Commissioner Ravuri Madhusudhana Rao explained the details included in the PMS. The assets include 12.8 lakh acres acquired for the construction of projects. The land has now been transferred from the Revenue to the Irrigation Department. The D Code and Finance Code of the department, too, should be linked with the PMS, Rajat Kumar told the officials.

Details of reservoirs, canals to be included

The details of 125 reservoirs, 8,661 km main canals, 13,373 distributaries, 17,721 km minors, 910 km pipes, 125 major lift irrigation schemes, 20 medium lift irrigation schemes, 13 minor lift irrigation schemes, 38,510 tanks, 8,021 check-dams and anicuts, 175 km tunnels, 1,26,477 structures on canals, 108 electric sub-stations, 64 rain gauges and 21 river gauges are also included in the inventory.

