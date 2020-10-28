STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeep with 14 plunges into agri well in Warangal, 1 dead, three missing

 A jeep carrying 14 persons plunged into an agricultural well in Warangal (Rural) district on Tuesday evening.

Published: 28th October 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:18 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  A jeep carrying 14 persons plunged into an agricultural well in Warangal (Rural) district on Tuesday evening. Ten passengers were rescued and the jeep was fished out after much struggle, but only one body was found inside the vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Satish, the driver. 
The jeep was spotted at 30 feet depth in the well. Earthmovers were pressed into service to fish out the vehicle.

The search continues for the remaining three passengers.Eyewitnesses said that the driver had a seizure mid-journey and lost control over the wheel before the vehicle went off the road and fell into the well located on the roadside near Gavicherla village. The authorities struggled to take up the rescue operations as hundreds of people had gathered at the spot.All the rescued passengers, five men and five women, have been admitted to MGM Hospital for treatment. 

They had all come to Warangal for work and were returning to their villages when the accident occurred.
East Zone DCP Venkata Lakshmi, Mamnoor ACP G Shyam Sunder and Parvathagiri Inspector P Kishan rushed to the spot to supervise rescue operations. 

Speaking to Express, ACP Shyam Sunder said that the jeep was headed for Nekkonda town from Warangal Railway Station. “We are trying to pump out water from the well to trace the missing passengers and trying to find their identity also,” he said.The well is about 50-foot tall and has water filled up to its brim because of the recent rains which lashed the city in last 15 days.  

Teen drowns in Jampanna Vagu
Mulugu: A 17-year-old boy drowned in Jampanna Vagu at Medaram village of Mulugu district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified N Ashwanth, a resident of Warasiguda in Secunderabad. According to the police, Ashwanth had come to Medaram with his family to immerse Durga idols in Jampanna Vagu. He was taking a dip in the vagu when he drowned. Speaking to Express, Pasara Sub-Inspector (SI) B Venkateshwar Rao said that his family tried rescuing him, but their efforts went in vain. “Locals informed us and we rushed to the spot. With the help of expert swimmers, we retrieved his body,” said Rao.

