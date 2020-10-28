STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIMS nurses begin lunch hour protests

The NIMS Nurses Union added that if their demands were not met they would go on an indefinite strike from November 7.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 300 staff nurses of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) began daily strike from Tuesday in a bid to coerce the authorities to release arrears which have been pending for long. 
They said components like their incentive for working during the pandemic which was announced in  April 2020, incentives as part of Modified Career Progression, and EL encashments are pending. 

The NIMS Nurses Union added that if their demands were not met they would go on an indefinite strike from November 7. “At present, we are taking out a black badge protest only during the lunch hour and giving due notice to the management to resolve the issue. However, if they fail to resolve the issues in the coming week, we would sit on an indefinite strike,” added S Asha Latha, president, NIMS Nurses Union. 

The union has also alleged that some components of the salary, like the payment for Family Planning Mission, was wrongly recovered from the salaries of the staff. This amount of about `50,000 was deducted from each staff’s salary.

“If all arrears are to be added, each person is entitled to `1 lakh to `1.5 lakh, and `2 lakh in some cases. Had we received this amount, we could have deposited it in the bank and it would have acted as a safety net for us in tough times like the current pandemic. We hope they would be considerate towards the healthcare workers,”added S Vijaya Kumari, general secretary of the union.

