STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pensioners’ info continues to leak from Telangana govt website

However, Express has found that the details are still available for anyone intending to scavenge it.

Published: 28th October 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts (DoTA) website has again been leaking sensitive information of pensioners, including their name, address, PAN card number, bank account number and other key tax details, which if exploited can leave retirees at the mercy of scamsters and cyber criminals. 

The issue was first brought to light in August by a London-based ethical hacker on Twitter, who informed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) that a website of the Telangana government had been leaking sensitive information. Post that, the Security Operations Centre (SOC) of Telangana had contacted the ethical hacker, intervened and claimed to have fixed the issue. 

However, The New Indian Express has found that the details are still available for anyone intending to scavenge it. The ethical hacker, who works as an application security engineer in the UK, explained to Express that the details are now “hidden from the website but remain accessible”.

“The issue is with the directory listing, wherein several website directories containing over thousands of files can be accessed on the internet. Though they (SOC) have fixed it, I can still access the details as I know the file names,” he said. The engineer by profession had forwarded one such URL of the DoTA website to Express.  

ITR details, spouse names still accessible on DoTA 

The URL of the DoTA website contained the filename and revealed over 3,000 pensioners’ details. Express is withholding the links to the website, considering the sensitive nature of the information. The details included data on their payslips, spouse names, Income Tax Return details and so on. As of Tuesday evening, the links with the filenames were still accessible. Express had contacted Telangana’s SOC team over email regarding the same but has not received any response so far. The ethical hacker said though “it maybe slightly hard for general users to find these file names, it is not impossible”.

Earlier too, in 2019, the DoTA was in the limelight for leaking sensitive information of pensioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts website Telangana government pensioners information leak Cyber Crime
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp