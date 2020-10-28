STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RGIA extends contactless e-boarding facility to international flyers

The Hyderabad International Airport will now have contactless e-boarding facility not just for domestic passengers but also for international flight passengers.

Published: 28th October 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport will now have contactless e-boarding facility not just for domestic passengers but also for international flight passengers. With this, it becomes one of the first airports in India to introduce contactless e-boarding. The GMR-led airport has been able to do so through an indigenously developed digital solution. 

The passenger can now be virtually paperless, avoid queues and waiting time. Boarding can be taken at the time of booking the ticket after a web check-in. What will follow would be five steps at the airport which include displaying the digital/printed boarding card at the e-boarding scanner, which the CISF validates. At the check-in gate, the agent will scan the boarding card and passengers can drop the luggage at the counter, followed by Immigration services.

The Hyderabad International Airport will now have
contactless e-boarding facility not just for domestic
passengers but also for international passengers.
With this, it becomes one of the first airports in
India to introduce contactless e-boarding. 

In the fourth step, at the Security Screening Zone, hand baggage can be placed on Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), while passengers can go for security check. At the boarding gate, flyers can scan the boarding card on an e-boarding scanner and board the aircraft.

Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “After about five years of successful e-boarding for domestic flights, we have launched e-boarding for international operations as well — a first for any Indian airport. In the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides a pleasant airport experience.”

Though routine international flight services are suspended in line with government directions, a limited number of flights including Vande Bharat mission, charter flights and those under Air bubble arrangement are operational. At present, e-boarding facility has been enabled in Air India and Indigo flights. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp