STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Thousands take part in TRS bike rally at Thoguta

A day after the incident at Lecturer’s Colony, the TRS organised a mammoth bike rally at Thoguta, which clearly highlighted the pink party’s growing base strength in Dubbaka.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao takes part in a bike rally organised as part of the TRS’ election campaign, at Thoguta in Dubbaka on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : A day after the incident at Lecturer’s Colony, the TRS organised a mammoth bike rally at Thoguta, which clearly highlighted the pink party’s growing base strength in Dubbaka. The party leaders managed to mobilise scores of youngsters belonging to several villages in the mandal.

In an act that took the party cadre by surprise, Finance Minister T Harish Rao participated in the rally on a bike, which he himself rode while Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy sat on the pillion. During the bike rally, which started from the outskirts of Thoguta and ended in the mandal main circle, youngsters were heard raising slogans in praise of TRS and Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish refuted the allegations made by Opposition leaders regarding unemployment and said that Dubbaka will witness major development in industrial and tourism sectors soon. Referring to the incident that happened at the Lecturer’s Colony in Siddipet on Monday, Harish urged the cadre to lookout for provocations and asked them not to fall prey to such things.

“If the money didn’t belong to BJP, then why did M Raghunandan Rao leave his campaign halfway and rushed to Lecturer’s Colony? Not once did MoS G Kishan Reddy come to Dubbaka ever since the poll campaign began. But suddenly, he too reached the constituency on Monday. Why?” he asked.

While addressing the gathering, Harish claimed that development with double the speed would be possible if and only if the same party is in power in the constituency and the State. He mentioned that these were not his words, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this during a poll campaign in Bihar.

He also flayed the saffron party for never keeping its word and urged the youngsters of Dubbaka to teach BJP a lesson in the ensuing bypoll. While TRS is implementing various development schemes in TS, the condition of people living in States ruled by BJP is deplorable, Harish added. “We promised jobs for one lakh people in the State, and so far we have managed to provide jobs to 1,24,990 persons,” he said. Harish also blasted former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir who recently set his paddy crop ablaze, stating that his produce had dried up. Harish said that Shabbir has stooped down to such low levels that he would “shamelessly” do anything.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp