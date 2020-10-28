Thousands take part in TRS bike rally at Thoguta

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : A day after the incident at Lecturer’s Colony, the TRS organised a mammoth bike rally at Thoguta, which clearly highlighted the pink party’s growing base strength in Dubbaka. The party leaders managed to mobilise scores of youngsters belonging to several villages in the mandal.

In an act that took the party cadre by surprise, Finance Minister T Harish Rao participated in the rally on a bike, which he himself rode while Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy sat on the pillion. During the bike rally, which started from the outskirts of Thoguta and ended in the mandal main circle, youngsters were heard raising slogans in praise of TRS and Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish refuted the allegations made by Opposition leaders regarding unemployment and said that Dubbaka will witness major development in industrial and tourism sectors soon. Referring to the incident that happened at the Lecturer’s Colony in Siddipet on Monday, Harish urged the cadre to lookout for provocations and asked them not to fall prey to such things.

“If the money didn’t belong to BJP, then why did M Raghunandan Rao leave his campaign halfway and rushed to Lecturer’s Colony? Not once did MoS G Kishan Reddy come to Dubbaka ever since the poll campaign began. But suddenly, he too reached the constituency on Monday. Why?” he asked.

While addressing the gathering, Harish claimed that development with double the speed would be possible if and only if the same party is in power in the constituency and the State. He mentioned that these were not his words, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this during a poll campaign in Bihar.

He also flayed the saffron party for never keeping its word and urged the youngsters of Dubbaka to teach BJP a lesson in the ensuing bypoll. While TRS is implementing various development schemes in TS, the condition of people living in States ruled by BJP is deplorable, Harish added. “We promised jobs for one lakh people in the State, and so far we have managed to provide jobs to 1,24,990 persons,” he said. Harish also blasted former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir who recently set his paddy crop ablaze, stating that his produce had dried up. Harish said that Shabbir has stooped down to such low levels that he would “shamelessly” do anything.