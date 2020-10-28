STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset over sedate progress of Vaikuntha Dhamams, MAUD pulls up ULBs

It has come to the  notice of the Director of  Municipal Administration Department that ULBs were not striving towards  completing crematorium works on saturation  basis.

Published: 28th October 2020 01:04 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Municipal Administration Department is unhappy with the  Urban  Local Bodies (ULBs) over the inordinate delay in the construction  of  Vaikuntha Dhamams (crematoriums) in their respective  municipalities.The  Municipal Commissioners of all the ULBs have been  told to initiate  steps for the speedy construction of Vaikuntha  Dhamams, Chief Minister K  Chandrasekhar Rao has been reviewing the  progress of works every month  across the State.

The  Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to  build Vaikuntha Dhamams  based on population of the towns or cities.  “Every crematorium should  have a compound wall, fencing with gate and  board, two to three burning  platforms, toilets for women and men, and  akhri manzil (Dimpudu Kattam). Laying of pathways  with boundary plantations,  Smruthi Vanam, provision for parking area,  and adequate seating gallery  should also be provided,” the MAUD officials said.

A  wood storage room,  office room, and ash storage room, among others will also be  constructed for the  convenience of the citizens. Also, all  municipalities should have at  least one ‘Vaikuntha Ratham’, specialised  vehicles for transportation of  the deceased persons to graveyards for  their burial.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
