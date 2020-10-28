Upset over sedate progress of Vaikuntha Dhamams, MAUD pulls up ULBs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Municipal Administration Department is unhappy with the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) over the inordinate delay in the construction of Vaikuntha Dhamams (crematoriums) in their respective municipalities.The Municipal Commissioners of all the ULBs have been told to initiate steps for the speedy construction of Vaikuntha Dhamams, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been reviewing the progress of works every month across the State.

It has come to the notice of the Director of Municipal Administration Department that ULBs were not striving towards completing crematorium works on saturation basis. The officials instructed the ULBs to have basic components ready in every crematorium and take up additional facilities as per the budget available.

The Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to build Vaikuntha Dhamams based on population of the towns or cities. “Every crematorium should have a compound wall, fencing with gate and board, two to three burning platforms, toilets for women and men, and akhri manzil (Dimpudu Kattam). Laying of pathways with boundary plantations, Smruthi Vanam, provision for parking area, and adequate seating gallery should also be provided,” the MAUD officials said.

A wood storage room, office room, and ash storage room, among others will also be constructed for the convenience of the citizens. Also, all municipalities should have at least one ‘Vaikuntha Ratham’, specialised vehicles for transportation of the deceased persons to graveyards for their burial.