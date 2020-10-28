Utnoor man sent to jail for duping Covid care workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when healthcare workers are giving their all to help Telangana tide over the Coronavirus pandemic, individuals with ulterior motives are duping them. In one such case, an man named Srinivas from Utnoor, Adilabad duped five healthcare workers and took money from them promising them permanent jobs in the Health Department.

The accused pretended to be Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s staffers and called five woman healthcare workers. Srinivas assured them that they would be given permanent posts if they paid a fixed sum. When the matter was brought to Eatala’s notice, he intervened immediately. Cyber police tracked down Srinivas and the latter was sent to judicial remand in Chanchalguda Jail.

Meanwhile, Eatala issued a word of caution to all healthcare workers to not fall for such fake calls. Owing to the Covid pandemic, Telangana hired several healthcare workers on a contractual basis. However, their salaries are quite often delayed.