1,481 fresh cases of COVID-19, four deaths reported in Telangana

Greater Hyderabad area had 279 cases and districts which had high number of cases were Rangareddy-111 and Medchal- 138, followed by Nalgonda, which had 82 cases.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of nearly three days, testing in Telangana resumed with 40,081 tests per day. With these tests, 1,481 cases of COVID-19 were detected and the total caseload reached 2.34 lakh cases. Greater Hyderabad area had 279 cases and districts which had high number of cases were Rangareddy-111 and Medchal- 138, followed by Nalgonda, which had 82 cases.

The active cases in the State are now at 17,916, of which 3,033 cases are under home isolation. Of the 3,033 cases, 1,270 are in government facility whereas 1,763 are in private hospitals. The case fatality on Tuesday was four and with that the total death toll reached 1,319 cases. Meanwhile, the GHMC limits has 63 containment zones, which is one of the highest across the State, despite the drop in daily cases.

