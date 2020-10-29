5.84 lakh in Telangana get registered with NREGA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 5.84 lakh people from Telangana got registered with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (2006) (MGNREGA) for the year 2020-21, reveals a study conducted by Libtech India. The growth can be attributed to the crisis induced by Covid-19.

In Telangana, 1.12 crore individuals, out of which 58.4 per cent were women, have registered with the employment guarantee scheme. Among the total registered unemployed, 30.53 per cent of people come from SC, ST communities. Over 26 crore individuals have registered with MGNREGA.

While the Central government released Rs 66,248.89 crore for MGNREGA, Telangana received 4.4 per cent funds, the study found.Machareddy of Kamareddy district has provided work to the highest number of people which accounts for 8,65,695 people, Bhadrachalam provided employment to only 9,973 people.