After two pharma firms, Hindware Sanitaryware to pump in Rs 320 crore in Telangana

The facility would be equipped with cutting- edge technology rooted in the principles of digital manufacturing and also create job opportunities in the region.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hindware Sanitaryware Limited (HSIL) on Wednesday announced a total investment of Rs 320 crore in Telangana. It would first invest Rs 100 crore in their plastic pipes and fittings solution business to increase the production capacity of its Sangareddy plant, the company said.

Despite the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the demand for CPVC/UPVC pipes and fittings. The strategic investment would help the company cater to the requirements from the customer base, optimise the lead time and consistently meet future demands from various markets.

"Since the inception of our company, we have done exceedingly well. In a short duration, we have emerged as one of the leading players in this segment. The increased production capacity will support the company's aggressive expansion plans and address the growing production requirements," Sandip Somany, vice chairman and managing director of HSIL Ltd, said. 

"The investment of Rs 100 crore is a strategic decision in order to make our production facility more robust and manage the demands in the new normal. The expansion is a testament to our commitment to the customers and our vision for the future," sandip added. The firm is also investing Rs 220 crore in AGI Glaspac for manufacturing 'speciality glass'.

AGI Glaspac to focus on exports to US, Australia

This Greenfield facility, to be based out of Bhongir and operational by September 2022, would have a manufacturing capacity of 150 tonnes a day. It would also include a new furnace with five manufacturing lines spread across 15 acres. In the context of strong global demand for high-end specialty glass bottles, the AGI Glaspac would focus on exports to the USA, Australia and some European countries.

The glass products would cater to industries such as pharmaceutical, perfumery, cosmetics and high-end liquor. The facility would be equipped with cutting- edge technology rooted in the principles of digital manufacturing and also create job opportunities in the region.

The AGI Glaspac already has two manufacturing plants in India - in Sanathnagar and Bhongir, both in Telangana - with an overall capacity of manufacturing 1,600 tonnes of container glass per day.

