STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In a first, Bhadrachalam Ramalayam temple in Telangana to get solar power units

Sun Technology has agreed to supply power for next 25 years at a cost of Rs 5.20 per unit, if power consumption is below 100 kilowatts.

Published: 29th October 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Bhadradri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam town

The Bhadradri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam town

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Bhadrachalam Ramalayam is going to be the first temple in the State to get solar-powered lighting. To reduce expenditure, the temple authorities have decided to sign an MoU with Sun Technology which has been providing solar power to all TSRTC depots. 

Sun Technology would set up power panels at Ramalayam and its cottages. It has agreed to supply power for next 25 years at a cost of Rs 5.20 per unit, if power consumption is below 100 kilowatts, and would charge Rs 4.80 per unit, if it is above 100 kilowatts. 

The company would spend Rs 3 crore on setting up the equipment. The authorities of Bhadrachalam Ramalayam  have been spending Rs 1 crore on power bills every year but with the new deal, the power bill will be reduced to Rs 40 lakh per year. The step was initiated as temple authorities have been facing financial issues since the lockdown was implemented. 

Temple EO B Sivaji and engineering officials explained the situation to Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar, who visited the temple recently, and he granted permission to set up the solar power units. Speaking to Express, Sivaji said discussions have reached final stage with Sun Technology and they would save up to Rs 40 lakh per year by using solar power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadrachalam Ramalayam Sun Technology
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp