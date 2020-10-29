In a first, Bhadrachalam Ramalayam temple in Telangana to get solar power units

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Bhadrachalam Ramalayam is going to be the first temple in the State to get solar-powered lighting. To reduce expenditure, the temple authorities have decided to sign an MoU with Sun Technology which has been providing solar power to all TSRTC depots.

Sun Technology would set up power panels at Ramalayam and its cottages. It has agreed to supply power for next 25 years at a cost of Rs 5.20 per unit, if power consumption is below 100 kilowatts, and would charge Rs 4.80 per unit, if it is above 100 kilowatts.

The company would spend Rs 3 crore on setting up the equipment. The authorities of Bhadrachalam Ramalayam have been spending Rs 1 crore on power bills every year but with the new deal, the power bill will be reduced to Rs 40 lakh per year. The step was initiated as temple authorities have been facing financial issues since the lockdown was implemented.

Temple EO B Sivaji and engineering officials explained the situation to Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar, who visited the temple recently, and he granted permission to set up the solar power units. Speaking to Express, Sivaji said discussions have reached final stage with Sun Technology and they would save up to Rs 40 lakh per year by using solar power.