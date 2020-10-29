Major investment in Telangana to be announced today, reveals IT minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An announcement of a major investment in Telangana would be made at 11 am on Thursday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday.

In an informal chat with reporters, the Industries Minister said that despite slowdown, followed by the lockdown, the State was attracting investments due to the collective and concerted efforts put in by the TRS government in the past six years. "The results being witnessed now, among other reasons, are because of the contacts developed at Davos," he said.

The Minister recalled that of all the MoUs signed after enacting TS-iPASS, 80 per cent were operationalised and had started production. It may be recalled that two pharma companies - Granules India and Laurus Labs - announced their plans to invest Rs 400 crore and Rs 300 crore respectively on Tuesday.