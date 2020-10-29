STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SKOCH Awards 2020: Only one prize for Telangana police department this year

Even after introducing a new technology within the State Police Department to ease regular policing, Telangana fared poorly in the SKOCH Awards.

Published: 29th October 2020 12:50 AM

Telangana police, Hyderabad police

For representational purposes (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even after introducing a new technology within the State Police Department to ease regular policing, Telangana fared poorly in the SKOCH Awards. While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh bagged a total of 48 awards for introducing and using technology, Telangana received only one award. 

The SKOCH Awards are given, every year, to government departments, individuals, and organisations for their achievements. This year, SKOCH Awards were announced for Police Departments of all States in the country for introducing and using the latest technology for the benefit of people. An official working in the Police Department said that the TS police bagged the SKOCH Award in the ‘Response to COVID-19’ category.

DGP receives award
Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy received the award, on behalf of the State Police Department, at a function held recently

