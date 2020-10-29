STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telanagana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's pet project Dharani to be launched today

After the launch of the portal, registrations of all agriculture and non-agriculture lands would be done through the portal.

Published: 29th October 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  'Dharani' - the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will be launched on Thursday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the portal at 12.30 pm at Muduchintalapalli village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister selected Muduchintalapalli for three reasons. First, he wanted to launch the portal in a village, as it would mostly benefit the farmers. Second, the village played a key role in the separate Telangana movement. Third, there were no proper land records for the village until recently.

The State government has been working on the portal for the past three to four years. First, the government issued pattadar passbooks to farmers. Later, the records were uploaded on the Dharani portal. Then, the government amended the Revenue Acts suitably. 

The government also gave registration powers to tahsildars to register agriculture lands. After the launch of the portal, registrations of all agriculture and non-agriculture lands would be done through the portal. The advantage to farmers was that registration of documents and mutation of records would be done simultaneously, thus saving them a lot of time.

It is expected that corruption in the Revenue department would reduce considerably with launch of the portal. Ultimately, the government can proceed towards conferring conclusive land titles to owners in future. Telangana is the first State in the country to create such a website for registrations.

"Dharani will create a big impact in the country. It will be trendsetter," Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Wednesday.  Though officials are expecting that there might be some initial hiccups after the launch of the portal, they say they would be resolved in due course.

Kavitha to take oath as MLC today

HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Kavitha will take oath as an MLC at 12.45 pm on Thursday at the State Legislative Council. Recently, Kavitha won the Nizamabad Local Authorities’ polls with a big majority. The former MP of Nizamabad is again expected to become active in politics

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Medchal Malkajgiri district Dharani project Muduchintalapalli
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp