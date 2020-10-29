Telanagana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's pet project Dharani to be launched today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 'Dharani' - the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will be launched on Thursday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the portal at 12.30 pm at Muduchintalapalli village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister selected Muduchintalapalli for three reasons. First, he wanted to launch the portal in a village, as it would mostly benefit the farmers. Second, the village played a key role in the separate Telangana movement. Third, there were no proper land records for the village until recently.

The State government has been working on the portal for the past three to four years. First, the government issued pattadar passbooks to farmers. Later, the records were uploaded on the Dharani portal. Then, the government amended the Revenue Acts suitably.

The government also gave registration powers to tahsildars to register agriculture lands. After the launch of the portal, registrations of all agriculture and non-agriculture lands would be done through the portal. The advantage to farmers was that registration of documents and mutation of records would be done simultaneously, thus saving them a lot of time.

It is expected that corruption in the Revenue department would reduce considerably with launch of the portal. Ultimately, the government can proceed towards conferring conclusive land titles to owners in future. Telangana is the first State in the country to create such a website for registrations.

"Dharani will create a big impact in the country. It will be trendsetter," Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Wednesday. Though officials are expecting that there might be some initial hiccups after the launch of the portal, they say they would be resolved in due course.

