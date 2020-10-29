Telangana: Driver dead, 11 rescued from jeep that fell in farm well in Warangal district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The police retrieved the jeep which fell into a farm well in Gavicherla of Sangem mandal on Tuesday evening. The police said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Doni Satish, 25, died.

Overnight operations to rescue missing people and retrieve the jeep continued on Wednesday. According to the police, when Satish was transporting passengers from Warangal to Nekkonda mandal on Tuesday evening, he suffered from a seizure and lost control of the vehicle.

The police confirmed that 12 people were travelling in the jeep at the time of the mishap, and apart from the driver, all 11 others were rescued.With help of fire tenders, water was completely drawn out of the well. The accident occurred at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Excavators and earth movers were rushed to the spot and the jeep was retrieved.Mamnoor ACP G Shyamsunder said Satish’s body was shifted to MGM Hospital for a postmortem examination.