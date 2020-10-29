Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugrates TRS's new tech cell office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a new office for the TRS Tech Cell on the premises of Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. The TRS Tech Cell had been carrying out all the technical activities of the party from 2013, including maintaining the party’s website and its social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the cell would play a key role in strengthening TRS’s organisational structure. The new office would help the cell discharge its functions effectively, he added.

The Minister also announced that Krishank Manne, P Jagan and Dinesh Chowdary would act as social media convenors of the party. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and others participated in the programme.