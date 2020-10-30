STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dubbaka bypoll: 'KCR ensured welfare of ryots', says Telangana minister T Harish Rao

The state Finance minister accused Congress and BJP leaders of trying to lure the voters by giving them money and liquor and slammmed the Centre for introducing corporate-friendly farm laws.

Published: 30th October 2020 09:09 AM

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Claiming that K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister, in the history of united Andhra Pradesh, who actually did something for the farmers, Finance Minster T Harish Rao pointed out that it was KCR who saved the ryots from unnecessary taxes that were being levied on them since Nizam's rule.

On Thursday, the Minister toured Ganapur, Gudikanduka and other villages of Thoguta mandal as part of TRS’ Dubbaka byelection campaigns. 

Speaking on the occasion, Harish alleged that the rate of farmer suicides was very high during the Congress and TDP regimes. "However, the farmers of Telangana are finally sleeping peacefully, thanks to KCR’s efforts. I request the voters to give the saffron party a fitting reply  in the Dubbaka bypoll for turning blind eye to the woes of farmers," Harish said.

"All that the BJP and Congress leaders can do is to try and lure the voters by giving them money and liquor. You [Opposition leaders] can criticise me as much as you want. But you should remember, that’s all you can do. At the end of the day, TRS will still emerge victorious," Harish added.

Alleging that the Centre introduced the new farm laws to deceive the ryots by not ensuring remunerative prices for their produce, Harish said that these laws were formed at the behest of corporates.

42 villages in Maharashtra seek merger with Telangana

SIDDIPET: The residents of as many as 42 villages in Nanded district of Maharashtra have come forward requesting Finance Minister T Harish Rao to help them get their villages merged with TS. A group of those persons who hail from these villages met Harish Rao in Siddipet on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to this regard to the Minister.

In the memorandum, the Nanded villagers have explained how the Maharashtra government has been neglecting them by not providing welfare schemes, as a result of which they wish the merger of their villages with TS.

They also handed over copies of resolutions that the villagers passed recently to Harish. The villagers said that they were surprised to see the welfare schemes implemented by TS government. Meanwhile, Harish assured to bring the issue to the notice of KCR

