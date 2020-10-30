Shapoorji Pallonji And Company to build new Telangana Secretariat in one year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, will construct the new integrated building complex for the State Secretariat. The lowest qualified tender of Shapoorji Pallonji was approved at 4.02 per cent excess over the estimate contract value of Rs 494.86 crore.

Officials of Roads and Buildings department handed over the Letter of Acceptance to the representative of Shapoorji Pallonji on Thursday. One of the conditions of the tender is that the firm has to construct the building within 12 months.

It may be recalled that the State government sanctioned Rs 617 crore for the construction of the new building.In the pre-bid meeting, held on October 7, five contractors - KCP Projects Pvt Ltd, JMC Projects, TATA Projects Ltd, NCC Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt Ltd, had participated. The technical bids were opened on October 20, and two bidders participated.

Both were technically qualified and their financial bids were opened on October 23. One of the bidders, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Chennai, quoted 4.8 per cent excess and Shapoorji Pallonji, Mumbai quoted 4.02 per cent excess.

The bids were submitted to the Commissionerate of Tenders and in the meeting held on October 28, the lowest qualified tender of M/s Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt Ltd, Mumbai was approved at 4.02 per cent excess over the estimate contract value of Rs 494.86 crore.