Telangana government relaxes eligibility criteria for TS-EAMCET 2020 exam

According to the government order, all those students, who have cleared the Intermediate exam and qualified in the entrance test, are eligible for admission into engineering colleges. 

Students were thermal screened before attending EAMCET exam in Telangana

Students were thermal screened before attending EAMCET exam in Telangana. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has relaxed the eligibility criteria for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2020.

Issuing G.O. 201 in this regard on Thursday, the government has given relief to several students who have qualified the EAMCET but did not get the minimum qualifying marks of 45 per cent in 10+2. 

According to the government order, all those students, who have cleared the Intermediate exam and qualified in the entrance test, are eligible for admission into engineering colleges. 

Also, the weightage of 45 per cent (general category) and 40 per cent (reserved category) in 10+2 for qualifying the exam, which was mandated in the yesteryears for all candidates barring those of B Pharm, has been relaxed 'only' for the 2020-21 academic year, according to the Telangana government’s order. 

Relaxation does not apply from 2021-22 academic year

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government has passed all candidates of the Intermediate advance supplementary exams. "In view of the extraordinary circumstances prevailing due to the pandemic, the government has decided that sub-clause (ii) of Clause-2, as contemplated under the TS EAMCET-2020 exams notification, shall not apply in respect of those students who have passed the 10+2 examination and who have qualified for the TS EAMCET 2020," read an order by Education Secretary Chitra Ramachandran.

"It has also decided to direct the TS EAMCET-2020 authorities to permit such students to appear for counselling in respect of TS EAMCET (Admissions)-2020, without insisting on the eligibility criteria for qualifying examination marks. This order applies only for this year i.e. 2020-2021 as a special case. It shall not be applied from 2021-2022," it added.

