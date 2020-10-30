Telangana records 1,504 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KHAMMAM: Telangana recorded 1,504 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday from the 41,962 odd tests that it conducted. The new cases take the COVID tally to 2,35,656. The State currently has around 17,979 active cases, with 3,041 people admitted in various hospitals. The daily death count continued to be below 10 with just four reported deaths on the day

Telangana Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao tests COVID-19 positive

TS Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao stated that had tested positive for the virus. "I have a fever and have been suffering from Covid symptoms since Wednesday evening. I tested positive on Thursday," he posted on his Facebook account.