STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC all set to auction 800 buses in Hyderabad, Karimnagar

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is slated to auction nearly 800 buses in the coming weeks.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station. (File photo| EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is slated to auction nearly 800 buses in the coming weeks. The process of auctioning off nearly 400 buses is already underway. 

A majority of the buses which will be auctioned will be from two zones, Greater Hyderabad and Karimnagar. What this effectively means is that while 3,400 buses were operated in the city before the 2019 strike would now be reduced by at least 400-600 buses.

"These buses are being auctioned because their economic life has come to an end. Several buses were turned into mobile toilets, while those left over, about 700-800 are ready to be auctioned," said a senior RTC official from the RTC.

While this may mean fewer buses, officials state that the deficit will not be felt on the routes or the eventual bus users. "There will be no effect on the routes or kilometres operated as the gap arising will be covered by bringing in more hired buses," added the official.

However, for Greater Hyderabad Zone, which has seen nearly 400-600 buses already removed from the fleet since the 2019 strike, there are still no replacements as very few private players are bidding hired services.

The RTC, after resuming its services in September, is running nearly 4 lakh km/day in Hyderabad as against its initial 11 lakh km/day. Many commuters thus worry that the pre-strike coverage of RTC in Greater Hyderabad will never return to normalcy despite the lockdown being lifted if the buses are auctioned. 

Brake in journey

A majority of the buses belong to Greater Hyderabad and Karimnagar zones. What this means is, while 3,400 buses plied in Hyd before the 2019 strike, they would now be reduced by at least 400-600

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC Telangana RTC Hyderabad RTC auction TSRTC bus auction
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp