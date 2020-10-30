STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana State Power Generation Corporation disputes 'revenue loss' report on Srisailam mishap

The TSGENCO said that the loss was calculated at Rs 350 crore, assuming that had there been no accident, all the units would have worked and generated power of this value.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The TSGENCO on Thursday said that the loss of power due to the accident at Srisialam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station (SLBHES) on August 20, which was calculated as a Rs 350-crore in a report published in these columns, was only an assumption and far from reality.

In a clarification, the TSGENCO said that the loss was calculated at Rs 350 crore, assuming that had there been no accident, all the units would have worked and generated power of this value. "It is only an apprehension and is far from reality," a press release issued by the TSGENCO said.

Describing the accident as unfortunate at the time of flood season, he said that the loss of generation due to the mishap became inevitable. Presuming that there is revenue loss as there is no generation during the above period may lower the confidence and morale of the employees who worked day and night in restoration of work of the units. 

The release said that due to heavy rains, the power demand in the State had come down in September and October. Some units were kept under forced shutdown due to less demand. Even power purchase from the exchange has considerably come down during the period.

The TSGENCO took objection to pegging the future loss estimate due to the non-functioning of the four units at Rs 720 crore. It said that this was also not correct since generation of power from SLBHES depends on the allocation of the water by KRMB.

Power generation is complex and depends on various factors. Presuming the loss of generation by only considering the availability of water and the consequential revenue loss is also not correct, the press release said.

