Telangana: Teen girl grievously injured after 23-year-old man attacks her with knife in Yellandu

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An 18-year-old girl of Satyanarayanapuram area of Yellandu town in Kothagudem district of Telangana had to be rushed to the Khammam district hospital, as she suffered grievous injuries due to being attacked with a knife by a 23-year-old man. The incident occurred in Satyanarayanpuram at around Thursday midnight.

As per initial reports, the police got to know about the incident after a couple of police personnel patrolling the area saw the man, identified as Sandeep, roaming in the streets with blood-stained hands. They inquired and found out that he attacked a girl with knife.

As police rushed to the spot where the incident took place, they saw the grievously injured girl dumped into thorny bushes. They immediately shifted the girl to government hospital in Yellandu and later she was shifted from there to Khammam district hospital in need of better medical care.

The police has taken Sandeep into custody for questioning and a case has been registered. According to the police, the family members informed them that Sandeep has been harrassing the girl for some time in the name of love.