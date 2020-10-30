Telangana government to jump on EV bandwagon with new policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, with an ambitious plan of making the State the electric vehicle (EV) capital and the energy storage systems manufacturing hub of the country, will formally launch the EV Policy on Friday.

The policy will be formally launched by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, at the Telangana EV summit to be held on Friday at the MCRHRD institute. The speakers at the summit include NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, among others.

It may be recalled that the State Cabinet approved the EV Policy during the first week of August this year. IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan issued a GO on the policy for 2020-30 on Thursday.

The orders stated that rapid growth in urbanisation and surge in the number of vehicles has led to an immediate need for a sustainable model for personal and public mobility in urban centres to address the rising pollution and mobility costs.

Electric vehicles have emerged as one such mobility solution that hold the best promise in terms of sustainability and mass adoption, with its pace of technology advancement and cost rationalisation.

Government to incentivise EVs, energy storage systems

Incentives will be made available for manufacturing of EVs, energy storage systems and related components in Telangana, and they shall include capital subsidies, SGST reimbursements, power tariff subsidies, etc. Incentives will also be given for two, three and four-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, shared transport and public transport, and shall include waiver on road tax and registration charges.

POLICY HIGHLIGHTS