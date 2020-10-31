STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Grind your teeth, raise your fist': Telangana CM sets farmers on warpath with Centre

Rao wanted Telangana farmers to fight the policies of the central government as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was not allowing state governments to pay more than the minimum support price

Published: 31st October 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao slammed the Centre on Saturday, saying it has no affection towards farmers. Rao wanted Telangana farmers to fight against the policies of the central government as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was not allowing state governments to pay more than the minimum support price (MSP) to paddy farmers.

"Grind your teeth and raise your fist as the central government has no affection towards farmers," the Chief Minister told them.

At a public meeting in Kodakandla in Jangaon district, after launching the Rythu Vedika, Rao said that the FCI made it very clear that the paddy should be purchased at Rs 1,888 per quintal.

"The FCI put the condition to the state governments not to pay even a single rupee over and above Rs 1,888. If the state governments paid an extra amount, the FCI will not take such paddy. The FCI issued these orders," the Chief Minister said, while showing the order copy of the FCI in the public meeting.
 
Even if the state government wanted to pay Rs 50 or Rs 100 per quintal more to fine variety of paddy, the Centre was not allowing it to do so, he added.

ALSO READ | Editorial: What’s at stake in Telangana bypoll
 
"We are trying to see how to overcome this problem. The MPs too are raising this matter in Delhi," Rao said. In other countries, the governments would give subsidies to the farmers. "But, in our country, the Centre will not allow the states to pay more to farmers," Rao lamented. He called upon the farmers to raise their voice and be prepared to fight against the central government and the order of the FCI.
 
During Dasara, instead of Ravana's effigy, farmers burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister in Punjab. "We too have to think over this. The Telangana farmers too should issue a warning to the Central government and see that it opens its eyes," Rao said.

It may be mentioned here that the state government encouraged farmers to raise fine variety of paddy. The state government was purchasing the paddy from farmers in the villages and giving it to the FCI.

He said that the new Farm Bill was adopted in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote even though the Opposition demanded voting. Though the BJP had no majority in Rajya Sabha, the Bill was adopted with "Goondagiri' and "julum", Rao alleged.

Rao said farmers could sell their produce in the nearest market and could not transport it anywhere in the country. "The Farm Act will help only corporate traders," Rao said. He added that the Rythu Vedikas constructed by the state government would help farmers to unite and face the challenges posted by the dangerous Farm Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana FCI Telangana farmers KCR
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp