'Grind your teeth, raise your fist': Telangana CM sets farmers on warpath with Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao slammed the Centre on Saturday, saying it has no affection towards farmers. Rao wanted Telangana farmers to fight against the policies of the central government as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was not allowing state governments to pay more than the minimum support price (MSP) to paddy farmers.

"Grind your teeth and raise your fist as the central government has no affection towards farmers," the Chief Minister told them.

At a public meeting in Kodakandla in Jangaon district, after launching the Rythu Vedika, Rao said that the FCI made it very clear that the paddy should be purchased at Rs 1,888 per quintal.

"The FCI put the condition to the state governments not to pay even a single rupee over and above Rs 1,888. If the state governments paid an extra amount, the FCI will not take such paddy. The FCI issued these orders," the Chief Minister said, while showing the order copy of the FCI in the public meeting.



Even if the state government wanted to pay Rs 50 or Rs 100 per quintal more to fine variety of paddy, the Centre was not allowing it to do so, he added.

ALSO READ | Editorial: What’s at stake in Telangana bypoll



"We are trying to see how to overcome this problem. The MPs too are raising this matter in Delhi," Rao said. In other countries, the governments would give subsidies to the farmers. "But, in our country, the Centre will not allow the states to pay more to farmers," Rao lamented. He called upon the farmers to raise their voice and be prepared to fight against the central government and the order of the FCI.



During Dasara, instead of Ravana's effigy, farmers burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister in Punjab. "We too have to think over this. The Telangana farmers too should issue a warning to the Central government and see that it opens its eyes," Rao said.

It may be mentioned here that the state government encouraged farmers to raise fine variety of paddy. The state government was purchasing the paddy from farmers in the villages and giving it to the FCI.

He said that the new Farm Bill was adopted in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote even though the Opposition demanded voting. Though the BJP had no majority in Rajya Sabha, the Bill was adopted with "Goondagiri' and "julum", Rao alleged.

Rao said farmers could sell their produce in the nearest market and could not transport it anywhere in the country. "The Farm Act will help only corporate traders," Rao said. He added that the Rythu Vedikas constructed by the state government would help farmers to unite and face the challenges posted by the dangerous Farm Act.