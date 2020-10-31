Lecturer beaten up for harassing colleague

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A lecturer was beaten up for allegedly harassing a woman at JVR Government Degree College at Sathupalli on Thursday.According to information, the victim, Nadapalli Durgabhavani, was a lecturer at the Computer Science Department at JVR Government Degree College. Gorla Veera Reddy was also a lecturer at the physics department in the same college.

Veera Reddy had allegedly sent lewd messages to the victim and used to call her often. Learning about the incident, her husband even stopped her from going to college. However, that did not deter Veera Reddy and he continued to harass her. Fed up with his behaviour, the victim and her husband, along with a group of relatives, went to the college on Thursday and beat up Veera Reddy.

They also damaged his motorbike.A video clip of the incident has gone viral on local social media groups. It is learnt that a group of people intervened during the attack and tried to settle the issue in secret. According to the police, no complaint has been registered on the issue yet.