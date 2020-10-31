STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana among Indian states with increasing active COVID-19 cases

The State recorded the second highest increase in the number of active cases - at 477 - after Delhi, which recorded an increase of 1,574 active cases.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:09 AM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A drastic fall has been registered in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted in Telangana by the end of October as compared to the beginning of the month. Moreover, the State has also found a place among a small group of States that have recorded an increase in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours.

In fact, the State recorded the second highest increase in the number of active cases - at 477 - after Delhi, which recorded an increase of 1,574 active cases. In all major States, the number of active cases decreased in the last 24 hour period, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Karnataka witnessed the largest fall in active cases at 3,681, followed by Maharashtra (2,137) and Kerala (1,480).

According to data shared by MoHFW, the number of 'tests per day per million population' in Telangana is 947. When the Ministry had shared the same data on October 9, the number was 1,117. Kerala has the highest number of tests per million population per day at 3,258, followed by Delhi (3,225) and Karnataka (1,550), whereas Andhra Pradesh (1,418) stands fourth.

Even though Telangana was conducting anywhere between 50,000 - 55,000 tests per day till October, in the last two weeks the number have dwindled to around 38,000 - 43,000 per day or even less.

1,531 new cases, six deaths reported on Friday

Telangana recorded 1,531 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,37,187. The State tested 43,790 samples on the day. Six more deaths and 1,048 recoveries were recorded on the day, taking the toll to 1,330 and total recoveries to 2,17,401.

