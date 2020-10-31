Telangana improves from last year in latest Public Affairs Index rankings

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

Telangana has a moved up a rank from the seventh spot to the sixth among 18 large States when it comes to growth, equity and sustainability, said the latest Public Affairs Index 2020 that was released on Friday.

This year, Telangana has scored a 0.388 PAI score as compared to the -0.008 score of the PAI score of 2019. Kerala with a 1.388 score was adjudged the best in the mentioned parameters, Tamil Nadu the second with 0.912 and Andhra Pradesh at the third with 0.531.

If looked at it broadly, the southern States fare much better in growth, equity and sustainability than the northern counterparts, the PAI Index 2020 indicates.

In the PAI Index 2019, Telangana was at the seventh spot. In that report, the Telangana was adjudged the worst in the 'equity' parameter. The State’s bad record in 'voice and accountability' and ‘rule of law' also played a part in its lower rankings.

In the small State category, Goa ranked first with 1.745 points, followed by Meghalaya (0.797) and Himachal Pradesh (0.725). The worst performers with negative points were Manipur (-0.363), Delhi (-0.289) and Uttarakhand (-0.277), says the report.

Chandigarh emerged at the top in the category of Union Territories with 1.05 PAI points, followed by Puducherry (0.52) and Lakshadweep (0.003). Dadar and Nagar Haveli (-0.69), Andaman, Jammu and Kashmir (-0.50) and Nicobar (-0.30) were the worst performers.

