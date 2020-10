By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,531 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,37,187. The State tested 43,790 samples on the day. Six more deaths and 1,048 recoveries were recorded on the day, taking the toll to 1,330 and total recoveries to 2,17,401.

The highest number of new cases detected on the day, 293, were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Among other districts, Medchal registered 120 cases, Ranga Reddy 114, Kothagudem 96 and Khammam 83.