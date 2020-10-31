'Their strategy won't work': Telangana minister T Harish Rao tears into BJP allegations

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Lambasting the saffron party leaders for spreading lies to win the bypoll, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BJP's strategy won’t work in Dubbaka constituency. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Harish tore into the false propaganda being spread by the Centre-ruling party. He also released a booklet containing 11 “blatant lies” that are being spread by the BJP leaders and the pink party’s clarifications on each.

Clarification No.1

Though BJP leaders claim that the Centre is giving Rs 1,600 out of Rs 2,016 towards the Aasara pension being provided to beedi workers in Telangana, the entire Rs 2,016 is being provided by the State government and the Centre’s contribution here is zero. The GST imposed by the Centre has affected the livelihood of the beedi workers because the demand for beedis has gone down.

Clarification No.2

According to BJP leaders, the union government is giving Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 out of Rs 13,000 given under KCR Kit. However, the entire cost of each KCR Kit is bore by the Telangana government. The Centre’s contribution here is also zero.

Clarification No.3

BJP says that the Centre is providing Rs 50,000 on every sheep unit being distributed to shepherd families in TS, while the TRS government is spending only Rs 25,000. This too is a lie and the government is bearing Rs 93,750 on every sheep unit.

Clarification No.4

BJP leaders claim that the Centre sanctioned an ESI Hospital for Chegunta and sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the same, which the TRS government moved to Gajwel. The Centre has not even sanctioned any such hospital for Chegunta, let alone release money. The Minister said that this is a complete lie and demanded the BJP leaders to release the sanction papers or official orders regarding the same.

Clarification No.5

BJP leaders claim that the TRS government’s share on subsidy ration rice is just Rs 1 per kg and that the Centre is bearing the remaining Rs 29. The Centre is giving Rs 3/kg rice for only half of the ration card holders, while the State government is giving Rs 1/kg rice to 100 per cent beneficiaries.

Clarification No.6

Another lie that is being spread by the saffron party leaders is that the State government shifted the Polytechnic College which was supposed to come up in Dubbaka to Siddipet. No such college has been sanctioned for either Dubbaka or Siddipet.

Clarification No.7

BJP leaders claim that KCR is trying to instal meters in agriculture borewells. But it is the Centre that has decide to do so by introducing the new farm laws. KCR has been strongly condemning this move.

Clarification No.8

BJP leaders claim that the house from where the cops seized Rs 18 lakh, during a raid in Siddipet earlier this week, does not belong to the relatives of Raghunandan Rao. If that is the case, then why did he leave his poll campaign midway and rushed to the spot.

Clarification No.9

According to BJP leaders, Centre has granted Rs 5,500 crore to help governments procure agriculture produce. However, Harish claimed that the Centre has just issued a consent to help the repective Civil Supplies Department to borrow loan from NCDC.

Clarification No.10

In a bid to mislead people, BJP leaders claim that the police raided eight houses belonging to the relatives of Raghunandan Rao. They raided only four houses — two of BJP leaders and two of TRS leaders.

Clarification No.11

The BJP leaders claim that the money cops found during raids in Siddipet does not belong to Raghunandan and that the seized money was planted there by the cops. However, the footage of the raids are enough to understand whose money it really was. In the video, Raghunandan Rao’s in-laws can be seen accepting the money.

Claiming that the condition of all Lok Sabha constituencies represented by BJP leaders is deplorable, Harish urged the voters to stand by them and ensure the victory of S Sujatha.