Will resign if BJP leaders prove their claims on central funds to state, says Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has offered to resign if BJP leaders can prove their claims on central funds to the state.

Denying claims of BJP leaders during the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll campaign that the Centre was providing funds to the Telangana government for disbursing monthly social security pensions, Rao said it was giving only a paltry sum to the state. "If my statement is false, I will resign as Chief Minister," Rao said.

Addressing a gathering of farmers in Kodakandla in Jangaon district on Saturday, the Chief Minister explained that the state government was giving social security pensions to 38.64 lakh people every month. "The BJP leaders claimed that the amount was given by the central government. But, the fact is that the state government is giving Rs 2,016 per month as pension. But, the central government is giving Rs 700 per month for only 6.95 lakh persons," Rao explained. "If my statement is wrong, I will resign as Chief Minister," Rao declared.

He alleged that both the Congress and the BJP were duping the people in the Dubbaka bypoll. Congress leader and former Minister Shabbir Ali encouraged his workers to set fire to paddy and videographed it to enact a drama that farmers were burning the fine variety of paddy, he said. Despite the dramas of the Opposition, the TRS would win the Dubbaka bypoll, Rao insisted.