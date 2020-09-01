90.83 per cent students turn up for Telangana State-ECET exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As more students demand to postpone JEE and NEET exams over the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TSECET) was held on Monday at 52 centres in the State and at four centres in Andhra Pradesh, witnessed a turnout of 90.83 percent. According to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), which conducted the exam online, 25,448 of the total 28,016 registered students gave the exam on Monday. The exam was held in two sessions — 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

In the morning session, 13,141 of the total 14,415 registered students gave the exam and in the afternoon session 12,307 of the total 13,601 registered students gave the exam. JNTUH said that elaborate arrangements were made to conduct the exam, including a Covid Team at each exam centre, ensuring students adhered to safety guidelines, sanitising centres before and after the exam and thermal screening of students. However, some students took to social media to post pictures of crowding outside the exam centres with no authority to maintain social distancing.

The JNTU Hyderabad announced that the final year exams for B. Tech, B.Pharm and MBA students will start from September 16. The exams will be for two hours. The morning session exams will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session exams will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.