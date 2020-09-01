Centre abdicating responsibility on GST compensation to states, KCR tells PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious displeasure over the modalities for meeting the shortfall in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation payable to states, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "The Centre is abdicating its responsibility of fully compensating states by taking recourse to legal opinion."

In a letter to Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao said, "The Centre has violated the provisions of GST Act by parking the surpluses in the Consolidated Fund instead of parking them in the non-lapsable Compensation Fund in the Public Account and using the surpluses for meeting its expenditure in the years 2017-18 and 2018-19. Now that there is a deficit, states are being asked to borrow."

"States are in the forefront in fighting COVID-19 and reviving the stalled economic activities. They need more resources than the Centre," the Telangana Chief Minister told Modi.

The then UPA government assured the states on payment of full compensation after the abolition of Central Sales Tax (CST). However, the states were denied CST compensation and Telangana state was deprived of Rs 3,800 crore on account of revenue loss by CST, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Despite the statutory mandate of paying GST compensation fully once in two months to states, they had not been paid GST compensation since April 2020, the Chief Minister said.

"While the states' revenue collections have significantly declined, their expenditure commitments have increased. In April 2020, we suffered a revenue loss of 83 per cent, whereas COVID-19 pandemic related expenditure has increased. We are faced with the difficult task of meeting the expenditure through front loading of market borrowings, taking resort to ways and means advances and overdrafts. With broad fiscal policy being controlled by the central government, states are made to depend on the Centre even to go for market borrowings," the Chief Minister said.

He also pointed out that the the borrowings were limited to 3 per cent of the GSDP to states, whereas the limit for the Centre was 3.5 per cent, which was against the federal spirit of the Constitution.

"It is also a matter of grave concern to states that the Centre has taken an unilateral decision to apply 10 per cent growth to arrive at the gap in GST revenue for 2020-21. Further, an artificial distinction is being made between the loss of revenue on account of GST implementation and the impact of COVID-19. Such a distinction is not provided for in the GST Act. Thus, statutory provisions for GST compensation have no meaning, if the Centre does not honour them in letter and spirit," Chandrasekhar Rao said.

"In a situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre instead of extending a helping hand, is denying the states their legally rightful claims. The options given to the states to borrow, to meet the shortfall in compensation cess, are not in accordance with the Act. Linking these options to additional borrowings allowed under Aatmanirbhar package is only to deny the states the full benefit of the package," Chandrasekhar Rao told the Prime Minister.

While opposing the suggestions to states to borrow money, the Chief Minister wanted the Centre to pay the GST compensation fully. He cited several 'irrefutable' reasons in support of his argument:

*GST has subsumed over 47% of the gross tax revenue of the states, as compared to only 31% of the Centre's

* The states are left with no major buoyant taxes of their own, while the Centre is still left with buoyant sources like income tax, corporation tax and customs duties.

* The additional revenue to the Centre from the increase of the cess on petroleum products by Rs 13 per litre is Rs 2 lakh crore per year. This has preempted the states from increasing the VAT on petroleum products.

* Thus, the Centre is endowed with more resources to help the states.