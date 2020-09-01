Crops damaged in erstwhile Adilabad as rivers overflow

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Crops have been extensively damaged at Bejjur, Chintalamanapelli, and Penchkalpet mandals in Komrambheem Asifabad district and parts of Vemanapelli and Kowtala mandals in Mancherial district due to floodwater from the Pranahita and Penganga rivers.

As Maharashtra received heavy rains and released water from Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project and Isapur, Chichoda projects into the two rivers, the Medigadda barrage received huge inflows and closed its gates, resulting in floodwater entering agricultural fields and damaging crops.

The sudden inflows worried farmers as they had not expected it since the district did not receive any rainfall recently.

It wreaked havoc in the area on Sunday night, cutting off transportation from interior villages like Thallai. Agriculture officials informed villagers to stay alert.