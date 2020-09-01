Days get hotter as monsoon takes a break in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After heavy rainfalls lasting for more than a week and pleasant weather, Telangana has been witnessing a gradual rise in temperatures over the past few days. Monday turned out to be a rather hot day in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana, as the maximum temperatures were 1-4 degree Celsius above normal across most parts of the State.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded on Monday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 33.2 degree Celsius, which is 3 degrees above normal. Khammam recorded the highest temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius, which is 3.7 degree Celsius above normal. In most of the districts, the maximum temperature was recorded between 33-34 degree Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad Meteorologist B Raja Rao said that the change in weather is not due to any abnormality but because of the halt in monsoon rains and low humidity levels.According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana over the past few days. As a result, only a handful of areas have been receiving rains.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rains will occur only in a few areas across the State in the coming five days, apart from thunderstorms at some isolated places. The overall monsoon situation however continues to remain good in Telangana due to the bountiful rains received till last week.