Decks cleared to regularise unapproved and illegal layouts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Decks have been cleared to regularise unapproved and illegal layouts in urban and rural areas of Telangana.

The Telangana government issued an order called Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020 for urban and rural areas.

Applicants should file an online application or at mee-seva center or Citizens Service Centers (CSC) in the prescribed format for regularisation of the plot or layout before the competent authority by October 15, 2020 for all such plots or layouts which are unapproved, unauthorised and not covered under the prohibitory category.

Individual plot owners need to pay registration amount of Rs 1000 along with the application and layout developers should pay an amount of Rs 10,000 for the entire layout (payment can be done online through any of the online payment modes).

All applications which are received within the stipulated time will be taken up for processing and regularisation amount for all such accepted applications has to be paid. The applicant has to pay the fees and charges. Basic regularisation charges are inclusive of betterment charges, development charges and layout scrutiny charges, penalty and other charges.

For less than 100 sq.mts, the basic regularisation charges will Rs 200 per sq.mt. For 101 to 300 sq.mts (Rs 400 per sq.mt), for 301 to 500 sq.mts (Rs 600 per sq.mt), for above 500 sq.mts, Rs 750 will be charged per sq.mt. For slums, the charges will Rs 5 per sq.mt irrespective of plot and land value.



The actual regularisation charges will be the percentage of basic regularisation charges and shall be calculated based on the land value prevailing as on August 26, 2020 as follows: Market value of the land as on August 26, 2020 (Sub Register value) in Rs per square yard. Upto 3,000 sq.yds, the regularisation charges will 25 percent, 3001 to 5000 sq.yds (50 percent), 5001 to 10,000 sq.yds ( 75 percent) and above 10,001 sq.yds, regularisation charges will be 100 percent.

The above charges have to be remitted within three months of intimation and latest by January 31, 2021, whichever is earlier, either in instalments or in one go within this time period, failing which regularisation of plot will not be considered and will be treated as unauthorised. No relaxation of time will be granted.