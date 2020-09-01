Eleven underage girls rescued from Telangana biscuit unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eleven underage girls working in a biscuit factory in Kundurg village at Jilled Chowdaryguda were rescued on Monday. Of them, seven are from Jharkhand, three from Madhya Pradesh and one from Vikarabad.

An FIR has been registered and the children were taken to a shelter home in Yousufguda. The rescue operation was taken up by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan’s Telangana team in co-ordination with Cyberabad police, DCPU, and Childline teams.

This was following a tip-off that around 100 children were working at the GBBI biscuits making unit. Children between the ages of 13-17 years were brought from different states around two months ago.

“The children, all from poor backgrounds, were trafficked a few months ago and were working at the factory whose owner has political connections. They were forced to work in hazardous conditions,” said an official.