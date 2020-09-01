STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Find own transport for immersion of Ganesh idols, BGUS to devotees

Published: 01st September 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh idols being immersed into Hussainsagar |RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government having made no transport arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols on September 1 owing to the pandemic, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), on Monday, urged Ganesh mandap organisers to make their own transport arrangements considering the idols aren’t that huge. 

The BGUS, after convening an emergency meeting with its office bearers led by president Raghav Reddy and general secretary Bhagwanth Rao, said that State government would not be providing any vehicles to transport idols to immersion sites this year. “We appeal to the Ganesh mandap organisers to make arrangements for transport. We urge them not to hold mass processions or distribute prasad this year in view of Covid-19,” they said.

Bhagwanth Rao reminded the devotees to take all the necessary precautions while immersing the idols so as to prevent any untoward incident.

“Devotees are advised to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, like wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing,” the BGUS said.The group lauded the pandal organisers for their determination in performing the Navaratri puja and carrying forward the tradition despite the Covid threat.

Traffic diversions on immersion route

Hyderabad: To maintain a smooth flow of traffic amid the Ganesh immersion procession on September 1, the Hyderabad police have put restrictions in place. Vehicles that are not carrying Ganesh idols will be diverted at many points along the procession route.

Commuters are advised to use the Ring Road and Begumpet area to avoid diversions. All the side roads leading to the main road will be barricaded. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, on Monday, conducted a coordination meeting with all the concerned departments via video conference to discuss the bandobust arrangements and traffic diversions

Telangana Ganesh idols Telangana Ganesh Utsav Samithi
